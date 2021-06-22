Giannis Praises 'Amazing' Trae Young: What He's Done in a 3-Year Span Is Unbelievable

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Giannis Antetokounmpo has nothing but respect for his counterpart ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.

"He is an amazing player," Antetokounmpo said Tuesday of Trae Young, per ESPN's Malika Andrews. "What he can do for his size…it's unbelievable. What he's done in a three-year span is unbelievable. He's got to keep getting better, keep believing in himself and the sky is the limit for him."

While Young has been a dangerous shooter and playmaker throughout his first three seasons in the league, he has ascended to a level of superstardom during these playoffs.

He torched the New York Knicks in the first round and then helped lead the Hawks past the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in seven games in the second round. His mix of floaters in the lane, deep three-pointers and alley-oop lobs to Clint Capela and John Collins have been largely unstoppable, and he has the Hawks one series win away from the NBA Finals.

Young and Co. will have to go through Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, who are fresh off their own seven-game victory over Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

It won't be easy, but the Hawks point guard has already done enough to earn the respect of the two-time MVP.