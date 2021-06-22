X

    Raiders Legend Bo Jackson 'Proud' of Carl Nassib for Coming Out as Gay

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 23, 2021

    AP Photo/David Goldman, File

    Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib has the support of Raiders royalty.

    "Proud of Carl Nassib on coming out yesterday," Bo Jackson tweeted. "The #RaiderNation, the whole country, and I stand with you."

    Nassib announced in an Instagram video Monday that he is gay. Nassib also announced he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

    "The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25," according to the organization's website.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter noted Nassib was the "first active NFL player to announce he is gay."

    Jackson was far from the only one to offer support for Nassib:

    Jackson played for the Raiders from 1987 through 1990 when the franchise was located in Los Angeles. He also played in Major League Baseball for the Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox and California Angels from 1986 through 1994.

