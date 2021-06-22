Bucks' Jrue Holiday Reportedly Commits to Play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is the latest NBA star who will reportedly represent the United States at the Tokyo Olympics.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Holiday has given Team USA his commitment for the Summer Games.

The 12-man Olympic roster is close to being set. Prior to Tuesday, eight players were either confirmed participants or reportedly set to commit to the team.

Kevin Love's agent, Jeff Schwartz, told Wojnarowski on Tuesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers star is interested in playing for Team USA.

Holiday will become the 10th member of the team. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported USA Basketball hopes to have the entire squad set and announced by the end of this week.

This will mark the first Olympic appearance for Holiday, though he has some familiarity with the process. His wife, Lauren Holiday, won two gold medals with the United States women's soccer team in 2008 and 2012.

Holiday has helped lead the Bucks into the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. The 31-year-old averaged 17.7 points on 50.3 percent shooting, 6.1 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game during the regular season.