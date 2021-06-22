Cavaliers Rumors: Jarrett Allen Won't Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

The USA men's basketball team reportedly won't have Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen on its roster at the Tokyo Olympics.

Per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Allen has turned down an invitation to play for Team USA this summer.

Fedor did note that Allen could still play for the USA Basketball select team if he wants to do that.

Allen was among the new finalists added to the potential candidates for the Tokyo Olympics by USA Basketball in March.

The select team in some ways serves as a tryout for future Olympics. Players on the squad also get to work out alongside the official Olympic team.

Despite Allen's absence, USA Basketball is putting together a deep roster that will head to Tokyo next month.

In addition to that group, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Tuesday that Chris Paul plans to play for the United States. Khris Middleton also committed to the U.S., per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Allen, who is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, has established himself as one of the best young centers in the NBA. The 23-year-old averaged 12.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game in 63 appearances between the Cavs and Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.