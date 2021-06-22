Report: NBA Plans to Implement Rules to Limit Non-Basketball Moves Used to Draw Fouls

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

The NBA plans to implement new rules for the 2021-22 season that will limit non-basketball moves that players have used to draw fouls.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the changes must go through the Competition Committee and Board of Governors for final approval.

Charania noted the changes could go into effect in time for the Las Vegas Summer League season in August, with officials receiving training to properly call specific actions players use in an attempt to generate favorable calls:

Under the new rules, the overt actions that Charania cited "will now be officiated as offensive fouls (if deemed more than marginal) or no-calls (if marginal)."

There has been recent speculation that the NBA was looking at changing rules to limit players from making unnatural moves during jump shots in an attempt to draw fouls.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the Competition Committee met June 14 to discuss the changes and were going to bring them to the Board of Governors for a vote at some point this summer.

James Harden and Trae Young are among the notable players who have been accused of hunting fouls and manipulating their bodies in an attempt to get referees to blow the whistle.

The NBA's new rules will result in those movements either being called an offensive foul or the officials just won't blow the whistle.