    Stephen A.: Insider Says 76ers' Ben Simmons 'Doesn't Work,' Is 'Constantly Babied'

    Tim Daniels@@TimDanielsBRFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    A source told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith that Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons "doesn't work" and "doesn't listen."

    Smith explained on Tuesday's episode of First Take the information came from someone "very, very close to the situation in Philadelphia," who also noted Simmons is surrounded by family members and gets "constantly babied."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

