WWE Rumors on Brock Lesnar's Return, Karrion Kross on Main Roster, Scarlett's Tryout

Reportedly No Movement on Lesnar's Rumored WWE Return

Rumors regarding Brock Lesnar making a return to WWE have been heating up, but he reportedly isn't any closer to returning now than he was previously.

Speaking Monday night on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there is "nothing with Lesnar" on the subject of him appearing on WWE programming for the first time since WrestleMania 36 last year.

Meltzer's report comes on the heels of Fightful (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Joshua Gagnon) reporting Sunday that WWE and Lesnar have been in talks regarding his return.

It was reported last August that Lesnar's WWE contract had come to an end, and it has now been over a year since he last appeared on a WWE show.

His final match came at WrestleMania 36 in front of no fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in a relatively quick defeat.

With no fans attending shows for more than a year, there hasn't been much reason for WWE to press the issue with bringing Lesnar back into the fold, but things are now changing.

WWE is going back on the road next month for Raw, SmackDown and select house shows, and it has also been announced that Money in the Bank and SummerSlam will be held in front of fans as well.

With SummerSlam taking place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, WWE has every reason to bring in as many stars as possible, and Lesnar would undoubtedly help drive interest.

Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley is one of the biggest dream matches WWE could make right now, and with Lashley beating McIntyre at Hell in a Cell to retain the WWE Championship, everything is in place for WWE to make that bout happen if it so chooses.

Kross, Reed Make Main Roster Debuts on Main Event

NXT champion Karrion Kross and NXT North American champion Bronson Reed made their main roster debuts Monday as part of the Main Event taping.

Prior to Raw going on the air, both Kross and Reed worked matches for Main Event, with Kross beating Shelton Benjamin and Reed beating Drew Gulak, per WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton.

PWInsider previously reported (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) that Kross and Reed were at SmackDown last week to work tryout matches prior to the show.

Kross reportedly wrestled Dolph Ziggler, while Reed worked with Robert Roode.

Middleton noted that while Kross and Reed both had their titles with them on Main Event, the presentation wasn't complete for Kross.

He reportedly didn't have Scarlett by his side, a significant departure from his character in NXT.

WWE seems to be taking a closer look at two of NXT's best big men with an eye toward potentially calling them up in the near future.

Losing Kross, Reed or possibly even both would be a big blow to NXT, but the main roster could use an infusion of talent, especially on Raw, and Kross and Reed would undoubtedly bring a fresh feel to the show.

Scarlett Possibly Getting Main Roster Tryout Friday

While Scarlett did not accompany Kross to the ring for his match on Main Event, she may be about to get a look from WWE's higher-ups as well.

According to Meltzer (h/t Bryan Rose of F4WOnline), Scarlett may receive her own tryout prior to SmackDown on Friday.

It is unclear if that means WWE could be considering breaking up Kross and Scarlett, but that likely wouldn't be a good idea for either performer.

In addition to being a real-life couple, Kross and Scarlett are a perfect fit for one another from a character perspective, and their chemistry is a big reason why Kross has enjoyed so much success in NXT.

Kross recently beat Finn Balor in a singles match on NXT TV and then later beat Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano in a Fatal 5-Way at NXT TakeOver: In Your House to retain the NXT Championship.

That suggests Triple H and the NXT decision-makers have no designs on losing him to the main roster any time soon, but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could have other ideas.

With Scarlett potentially getting a tryout in addition to the ones Kross has already received, the duo may be operating on borrowed time on the black and gold brand.

