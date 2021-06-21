X

    Doc Rivers Says 76ers Have Plan to Work on Ben Simmons' Shooting Struggles

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 22, 2021

    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Less than a day after telling reporters he didn't know if Ben Simmons was capable of playing point guard for a championship-level team, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers said the franchise has a plan to develop the 24-year-old into more of a shooter. 

    "I believe, without going into detail with what we're doing, I believe we know what the right work is, and the right type of work, and the right way to do it," Rivers said Tuesday. "... After being here for a year, I really do believe we've identified what and how, and now we have to do the do part. We have to work to do it. It's not going to be an easy job. But it's definitely a job that Ben can do." 

    Simmons was abysmal from the field in an Eastern Conference semifinals loss to the Atlanta Hawks, shooting 27-of-45 for the series while noticeably shying away from jump shots and three-pointers. 

    He scored just five points in 36 minutes in a 103-96 Game 7 loss Sunday as the East favorites saw their postseason end after two rounds. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While Simmons shot 55.7 percent from the field for the season, he still has plenty of room to improve—starting at the foul line and moving back. The LSU product shot 61.3 percent from the line, but for a point guard of his caliber who drives the lane easily, those numbers need to be much higher, especially for a team that's contending for titles. 

    In Game 7, Simmons even had a few open looks at the rim that he chose to pass up, frustrating his teammates at a crucial moment. 

    Simmons admitted his shooting didn't live up to his expectations, telling reporters after Game 7 that he "didn't do enough for his teammates" and that there's plenty for him to work on. Rivers agrees. If Simmons is going to have a long career in Philly, that has to change immediately. 

    Said Rivers:

    "We're not hiding that Ben has to become a better free throw shooter, and a more confident free throw shooter. If that happens, I really believe a lot of other parts of his game follows. I said that, if you remember, before the season started. First thing I said was, 'We got to get him to the line 10 times a night.' And to want to get to the line 10 times a night. So we've got to put in work so he can get there. But if we can get him there, man, his game goes to a different level."

    If not, Simmons could have a fate similar to Markelle Fultz, who was supposed to be the true franchise point guard in Philadelphia before shooting woes forced the Sixers to trade him to the Orlando Magic in February 2019. 

    In any case, it's clear Simmons' current level of play isn't enough to earn an NBA title. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Simmons May Flip Shooting Hand

      76ers star changing his 'dominant shooting hand from left to right' is on the table (Windhorst)

      Simmons May Flip Shooting Hand
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Simmons May Flip Shooting Hand

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Will LeBron James force a Ben Simmons trade to Lakers?

      Will LeBron James force a Ben Simmons trade to Lakers?
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Will LeBron James force a Ben Simmons trade to Lakers?

      Michael Corvo
      via ClutchPoints

      Why Sixers can’t afford to wait and hope Ben Simmons’ trade value rises

      Why Sixers can’t afford to wait and hope Ben Simmons’ trade value rises
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Why Sixers can’t afford to wait and hope Ben Simmons’ trade value rises

      Matthew Zemek
      via ClutchPoints

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍

      Keep Wiseman? Trade the Wolves pick?

      @jakelfischer spoke with NBA execs to figure out the ripple effects for Tuesday's lottery 📲

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report