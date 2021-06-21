X

    Woj: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Won't Play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics Due to Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2021
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell reportedly will be skipping this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo. 

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell is declining his invitation to join Team USA and "will use the time to recover and rehab from his right ankle injury."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

