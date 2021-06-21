Woj: Jazz's Donovan Mitchell Won't Play for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics Due to Injury

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell reportedly will be skipping this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Mitchell is declining his invitation to join Team USA and "will use the time to recover and rehab from his right ankle injury."



