X

    Nets' James Harden Reportedly Commits to Playing for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 21, 2021
    AP Photo/Kathy Willens

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden has agreed to join the United States' men's national basketball team for the Tokyo Olympics, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

    Team USA's roster includes Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, Nets forward Kevin Durant, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

    Harden, 31, averaged 24.6 points and 10.8 assists per game for the Houston Rockets and Nets last season. He is a nine-time All-Star, three-time scoring champion and winner of the 2017-18 NBA MVP Award.

    Harden has represented Team USA on the world stage twice, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and 2014 FIBA World Cup.

    He rejoins a team that will aim for its fourth straight Olympic gold medal.

    While Harden will play alongside his teammate Durant, Charania noted Nets guard Kyrie Irving is unlikely to take part. He is rehabbing a sprained right ankle suffered June 13 against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

    The opening ceremony is set for July 23, and the Games will run through Aug. 8.

