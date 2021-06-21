Nets GM Sean Marks Says Team Will Look at Every Position in FA: There Will Be Changes

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets are set with their Big Three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but expect the team around them to look different next season.

"We'll look at every position on the roster," general manager Sean Marks told reporters Monday. "Inevitably, there will have to be changes."

