Dawn Staley Says She's Spoken to Blazers About HC Job, Hasn't Received Contract Offer

South Carolina women's head basketball coach Dawn Staley says she has been in contact with the Portland Trail Blazers about their head coaching vacancy.

Staley told reporters Monday that she has not been offered the job. The coaching legend is among several names the Blazers are considering as they seek to replace Terry Stotts.

