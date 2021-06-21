WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Return; Becky Lynch at HIAC; John Cena at SummerSlam

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Brock Lesnar Nearing WWE Return

Brock Lesnar has not been on WWE programming since his WrestleMania 36 loss to Drew McIntyre, his longest absence since returning to the company in 2012.

It appears the wait for his return is about over.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported Lesnar and WWE have been in discussions recently regarding his potential return.

Few have so much as seen the reclusive Lesnar over the past year-plus, as he's chosen to stay home with his children and wife, former WWE star Sable. Given the fact he turns 44 in July, the time for a return is sooner rather than later if WWE wants to capitalize on what's left of his career.

Current WWE champion Bobby Lashley is a year older than Lesnar and Lesnar's part-time schedule affords his body plenty of time to recuperate between matches, so the age concerns aren't too great.

That said, a prizefight between Lashley and Lesnar has all the makings of a pay-per-view headliner—and a massive incentive to get fans to buy tickets once shows are back in arenas.

Becky Lynch...Also Nearing WWE Return

After more than 14 months out of the ring, Becky Lynch appears close to returning from pregnancy leave.

Lynch was at the Performance Center last week working out, and Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported she was also backstage at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. While Lynch did not make an appearance, her presence in the backstage area should foreshadow her return is near.

Lynch has not appeared on WWE programming since announcing her pregnancy with fiance Seth Rollins in May. She and Rollins welcomed a baby girl, Roux, in December.

Asuka carried the Raw women's championship for most of Lynch's absence before dropping it to Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 37. Ripley is currently in a feud with Charlotte Flair that will likely continue into next month's storyline cycle, so it'll be interesting to see when and how Lynch returns.

A prediction: Money in the Bank winner Becky Lynch. I think if you sit silently you can hear WWE printing "Mommy in the Bank" t-shirts.

John Cena...Also ALSO Nearing WWE return

Cena has been busy filming movies and his upcoming Punisher TV show, but he'll likely soon be scratching his itch for a WWE comeback.

Rumors have persisted about Cena headlining SummerSlam—an event that's taking huge importance within WWE—and Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast reported the company "pivoted" to Cena after initially considering Lesnar for the main event.

Reigns teased a potential match with Cena and/or his cousin, The Rock, during a recent appearance on SportsNation.

"I get this a lot with Dwayne and John Cena as well," Reigns said. "These guys are doing very well for themselves, there's no question about it. I don't know, if I were these guys, I don't know if I would want to come back and deal with me. I'm a problem right now for everybody. So if I were them, I would stay on set. I'd keep pumping out these streaming service movies. Don't come to my ring."

A Cena vs. Reigns match would give Cena a chance to set the record with 17 (acknowledged) world heavyweight championships, breaking his tie with Ric Flair.

