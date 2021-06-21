Hawks Troll 76ers After Playoff Series With 'Fresh Prince' Video on Twitter

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

There's no end in sight to the jokes at the Philadelphia 76ers' expense at the moment.

The Atlanta Hawks' Twitter account made the most of the opportunity after the team pulled out a 103-96 victory in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals:

The series demonstrated there's a fine line between having some fun on social media and falling victim to some good old fashioned hubris. It might be a while before Sixers Twitter has to live this one down after the team fell apart in Game 5.

If you happen to be a fan of the 76ers, this seems like a great time to use some vacation days and go off the grid for a little bit.