X

    Ben Simmons: 'There's a Lot of Things I Need to Work On' After 76ers' Loss to Hawks

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2021

    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons acknowledged his struggles on offense as his team lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

    "Offensively, I wasn't there this series," he told reporters. "There's a lot of things I need to work on."

    Simmons added that players "have to be mentally tough and can't take anything for granted" at this point in the season.

    After Sunday's 103-96 loss, it's difficult to imagine how Philly can take the next step up if Simmons remains the second-best player. He finished with five points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

    Most damning, he took just four shots total and zero in the fourth quarter to continue a series-long trend.

    Even when accounting for the fact that he was still absorbing the result, this is a pretty blunt assessment from head coach Doc Rivers:

    In the wake of this disappointment, Simmons might get discussed in a way that ignores the very real value he brings on the floor. The 24-year-old is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists for his career, and he earned his second straight first-team All-Defensive nod.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    But that makes his inability to shoot from distance–and unwillingness to shoot from anywhere against the Hawks—all the more frustrating.

    LeBron James shot 29.0 percent from beyond the arc his rookie season and steadily worked on that part of his game until he became a relatively consistent long-range threat. Giannis Antetokounmpo is far from an efficient shooter but averaged 1.3 made three-pointers over the past two years. Julius Randle morphed into a 41.1 percent shooter from deep this year.

    It seems theoretically possible for Simmons to evolve and become a better scorer and shooter, yet he has remained stagnant for four seasons. And those issues become magnified in the playoffs, when opposing teams can more regularly exploit a player's weaknesses.

    Perhaps this is a metaphorical rock bottom for the 6'11" guard as he recognizes the areas in which his game is sorely lacking.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      The Atlanta Hawks troll Philadelphia 76ers after Game 7

      The Atlanta Hawks troll Philadelphia 76ers after Game 7
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      The Atlanta Hawks troll Philadelphia 76ers after Game 7

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      76ers-Hawks: Doc Rivers questions whether Ben Simmons is a championship-level point guard after Game 7 loss

      76ers-Hawks: Doc Rivers questions whether Ben Simmons is a championship-level point guard after Game 7 loss
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      76ers-Hawks: Doc Rivers questions whether Ben Simmons is a championship-level point guard after Game 7 loss

      Brad Botkin
      via CBSSports.com

      Doc Rivers, Sixers explain what went wrong in Game 7 loss to Hawks

      Doc Rivers, Sixers explain what went wrong in Game 7 loss to Hawks
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Rivers, Sixers explain what went wrong in Game 7 loss to Hawks

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Time for Philly to Trade Simmons? 🤔

      Our writer explores if 76ers should part ways with its point guard after the No. 1 seed's playoff exit ➡️

      Time for Philly to Trade Simmons? 🤔
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Time for Philly to Trade Simmons? 🤔

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report