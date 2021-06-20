UEFA Investigating 'Potential Discriminatory Incidents' in Budapest amid Euro 2020

AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh

UEFA is in the process of investigating "potential discriminatory incidents" that took place over the weekend during Hungary's Euro 2020 matches.

According to the European football governing body, there were banners stating "Anti-LMBTQ"—the Hungarian abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer—at matches against Portugal and France.

The incident comes in the wake of a controversial parliament ruling last week in Hungary. New legislation "bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change," according to Reuters.

Per Reuters, a statement from UEFA said "an ethics and disciplinary inspector" will manage the investigation.

Budapest's Puskas Stadium was the only stadium to host a full capacity crowd during the Euros.

In the interim, Germany—the team that will host Hungary in the final stage of group play Wednesday—has joined those publicly opposing the new legislation.

The mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, said Sunday he plans to write to UEFA and request that Germany's stadium be lit with rainbow colors during the game in "an important sign of tolerance and equality." Munich's city council already made a similar request.

"It is important for the state capital Munich to set a visible sign of solidarity with the LGBTI community in Hungary, which is suffering from the current stricter homophobic and transphobic legislation of the Hungarian government," the council wrote.