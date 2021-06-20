X

    Joe Ingles to Play for Team Australia in 2021 Olympics After Jazz's Loss to Clippers

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2021
    AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

    Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles will play for the Australian men's basketball team at the 2021 Summer Olympics.

    Ingles has been a fixture for Team Australia since 2008. His breakout on the international stage came at the 2009 FIBA Oceania Championship, scoring 19.5 points per game to help lead Australia to a silver medal. His stellar effort in the 2012 Summer Olympics helped pave the way for him joining the Jazz in 2014.

    Australia has won the 2011 and 2013 Oceania Championships while adding the 2009 silver with Ingles on the squad.

    The program has been in the midst of an ascent in recent seasons, finishing fourth at the 2016 Olympics and 2019 World Cup. 

    Ingles will be a critical part of the country's hopes to land its first Olympic medal.

    Several NBA players have opted to not play in the 2021 Summer Games due to the NBA's condensed schedule this season and shortened offseason this summer. However, this is likely Ingles' last shot at an Olympic medal, so it's little surprise he wants to be on the floor. 

