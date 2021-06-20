USA Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson Says Her Biological Mother Died Last Week

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

After earning a spot on the United States Olympic track and field team Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson went public with the news that her mother recently died.

According to ESPN's D'Arcy Maine, Richardson said the following after winning the women's 100-meter dash at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon: "My family has kept me grounded. This year has been crazy for me. Going from just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here."

Richardson, 21, starred collegiately at LSU and is set to make her Olympic debut in Tokyo this summer.

On the heels of posting a time of 10.86 seconds in the 100-meter dash, Richardson expanded upon the loss she experienced in her personal life:

"I'm still here. Last week, finding out my biological mother passed away and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here, still here to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud. And the fact [is] nobody knows what I go through. Everybody has struggles and I understand that, but y'all see me on this track and y'all see the poker face I put on, but nobody but them and my coach know what I go through on a day-to-day basis.

"I'm highly grateful for them. Without them, there would be no me. Without my grandmother, there would be no Sha'Carri Richardson. My family is my everything, my everything until the day I'm done."

Richardson, who was the 2019 NCAA champion in the 100 meters and second-place finisher in the 200 meters, will look to break up the dominance of Jamaican runners in those events at the Tokyo Games.

While she has already qualified for the 100-meter dash, she will attempt to qualify for the 200 as well Thursday after posting the best qualifying time in the field at 22.11 seconds.

Per Maine, Richardson has the second-fastest 100-meter dash time of the year so far at 10.72 seconds, behind only the time of 10.63 seconds posted by Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Fraser-Pryce won gold in the 100-meter dash at both the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. She won bronze in 2016, while Jamaican teammate Elaine Thompson won gold.

Richardson will look to become the first American to win Olympic gold in the 100 meters since Gail Devers in 1996.

Thompson also won gold in the 200 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but if Richardson is able to unseat her, she will become just the second American woman to win gold in the 200 since 1992, joining 2012 gold medalist Allyson Felix.