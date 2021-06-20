X

    Hurricanes' Jaccob Slavin Named 2020-21 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy Winner

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 20, 2021
    AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker

    Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin has won the 2020-21 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

    Hockey Hall of Famer Ron Francis, a three-time Lady Byng Trophy winner who served as Carolina's director of hockey operations when the 'Canes drafted Slavin in 2012, presented the award to the defenseman:

    Per NHL.com, the Lady Byng Trophy is given "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability." The Professional Hockey Writers Association chooses the winner.

    Per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Slavin is the fourth-ever defenseman to win the award. The other finalists were Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

    Hurricanes beat writer Sara Civian of The Athletic placed Slavin first on her Lady Byng ballot, calling the honor "well-deserved":

    NHL reporter Frank Seravalli also reported these remarkable Slavin statistics:

    The entire voting result sheet can be found here, via ESPN's Greg Wyshynski:

    Slavin finished second on the team with a plus-22 mark. The Hurricanes allowed the fourth-fewest goals in the NHL and reached the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

