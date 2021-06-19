76ers' Doc Rivers Backs Joel Embiid's Officiating Complaints: 'I Think He's Right'

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers backed up his team's franchise star on Saturday, agreeing with Joel Embiid's assessment of the officiating in Game 6 on Friday.

Following the Sixers' 104-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid complained that referees were calling fouls for Trae Young that none of his teammates in Philadelphia were getting. The big man said he wasn't asking for more calls, just fairness overall.

Rivers agreed.

Embiid's comments followed the Hawks slightly edging the Sixers at the free-throw line, 24-23, while the big man himself went 3-of-4 at the line. He didn't get his first free throw until 7:07 left in the fourth quarter.

He wasn't shy about letting refs know about it in real time, either.

With Game 7 shifting back to Philadelphia on Sunday, the Kansas alum just wants to make sure both teams are given as fair an opportunity to win as possible.

Rivers is right there with him in that sentiment.