X

    76ers' Doc Rivers Backs Joel Embiid's Officiating Complaints: 'I Think He's Right'

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 20, 2021

    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers backed up his team's franchise star on Saturday, agreeing with Joel Embiid's assessment of the officiating in Game 6 on Friday.

    Following the Sixers' 104-99 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid complained that referees were calling fouls for Trae Young that none of his teammates in Philadelphia were getting. The big man said he wasn't asking for more calls, just fairness overall.

    Rivers agreed.

    Embiid's comments followed the Hawks slightly edging the Sixers at the free-throw line, 24-23, while the big man himself went 3-of-4 at the line. He didn't get his first free throw until 7:07 left in the fourth quarter.

    He wasn't shy about letting refs know about it in real time, either.

    With Game 7 shifting back to Philadelphia on Sunday, the Kansas alum just wants to make sure both teams are given as fair an opportunity to win as possible.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Rivers is right there with him in that sentiment.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Doc Explains Seth's Playoff Success with Sixers

      Doc Explains Seth's Playoff Success with Sixers
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Doc Explains Seth's Playoff Success with Sixers

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1

      Clippers star will not travel to Phoenix to continue rehabbing knee injury at home

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Sixers Want Maxey on the Floor in Lineups Next to Simmons

      Sixers Want Maxey on the Floor in Lineups Next to Simmons
      Philadelphia 76ers logo
      Philadelphia 76ers

      Sixers Want Maxey on the Floor in Lineups Next to Simmons

      Ky Carlin
      via Sixers Wire

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols

      Suns guard remains in COVID-19 protocols ahead of WCF Game 1 vs. Clippers on Sunday (Stein)

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report