Rudy Gobert: 'There's a Lot of Things That Bother Me' About Jazz's Loss to Clippers

The Utah Jazz were eliminated from the postseason Friday night after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals 131-119.

And Rudy Gobert isn't happy about it:

There wasn't much to like for the Jazz after losing four straight to the Clippers, especially considering L.A. was without superstar Kawhi Leonard for the last two games of the series.

The Clippers went small against Utah, taking advantage of their mediocre perimeter defenders and forcing Gobert to choose between guarding the perimeter and hovering near the basket.

The result? Gobert was a game-worst minus-24 in Game 6, minus-26 for the series and minus-45 in the four losses.

In other words, the Clippers put him in the proverbial blender. And now Utah—which hasn't gotten past the second round of the playoffs since the 2006-07 season—is going to have to take a long, hard look at its roster construction.