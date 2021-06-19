X

    Rudy Gobert: 'There's a Lot of Things That Bother Me' About Jazz's Loss to Clippers

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2021

    Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

    The Utah Jazz were eliminated from the postseason Friday night after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals 131-119. 

    And Rudy Gobert isn't happy about it:

    There wasn't much to like for the Jazz after losing four straight to the Clippers, especially considering L.A. was without superstar Kawhi Leonard for the last two games of the series. 

    The Clippers went small against Utah, taking advantage of their mediocre perimeter defenders and forcing Gobert to choose between guarding the perimeter and hovering near the basket. 

    The result? Gobert was a game-worst minus-24 in Game 6, minus-26 for the series and minus-45 in the four losses.

    In other words, the Clippers put him in the proverbial blender. And now Utah—which hasn't gotten past the second round of the playoffs since the 2006-07 season—is going to have to take a long, hard look at its roster construction. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1

      Clippers star will not travel to Phoenix to continue rehabbing knee injury at home

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kawhi to Miss WCF Game 1

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Mike Conley on FA: 'I Did Love It Here and We'll See What Happens'

      Mike Conley on FA: 'I Did Love It Here and We'll See What Happens'
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Mike Conley on FA: 'I Did Love It Here and We'll See What Happens'

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols

      Suns guard remains in COVID-19 protocols ahead of WCF Game 1 vs. Clippers on Sunday (Stein)

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Chris Paul Still in Protocols

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      The Jazz Have Hit Their Ceiling. It’s Time to Improvise

      The Jazz Have Hit Their Ceiling. It’s Time to Improvise
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      The Jazz Have Hit Their Ceiling. It’s Time to Improvise

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer