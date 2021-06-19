X

    Celtics Rumors: Kemba Walker, Brad Stevens' Relationship Was 'Tension-Filled'

    Adam WellsJune 19, 2021

    AP Photo/John Raoux

    Several players for the Boston Celtics reportedly had issues with Brad Stevens' approach as head coach. 

    Per Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the dynamic between Stevens and Kemba Walker was "tension-filled," and at some point they did "butt heads, though the pair were considered to have a productive working relationship and mutual respect for one another."

    Weiss noted that Stevens was "more aggressive with certain players this season" after Gordon Hayward, who joined the Charlotte Hornets during the offseason following three campaigns in Boston, told him "he needed to establish a stronger voice with players if they were going to win."

    The aggressive approach Stevens took with Walker involved criticism "for his defensive mistakes."

    There was speculation earlier this month that Walker's stay in Boston likely wasn't going to last much longer. 

    B/R's Farbod Esnaashari reported on June 9 that the Celtics and Walker were "likely to move forward from their relationship this offseason in a mutual agreement between the parties."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The divorce became official Friday when Boston traded Walker and two draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round draft pick. 

    Walker signed a four-year contract with Boston in July 2019. He started strong with the organization, averaging 21.8 points and 5.0 assists per game with a 38.8 three-point percentage in the first half of the 2019-20 season. 

    Knee issues hampered him in the second half of last season and continued to cause problems through the 2020-21 campaign. 

    Walker's 19.3 points per game this season represented his lowest average since 2014-15 while with the Charlotte Hornets. 

    The Celtics went 36-36 and were eliminated from the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round this year. Stevens vacated his position as head coach to take over as president of basketball operations after Danny Ainge retired on June 2. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Celtics Players Felt Brad Stevens Favored Smart Over Others

      Celtics Players Felt Brad Stevens Favored Smart Over Others
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Celtics Players Felt Brad Stevens Favored Smart Over Others

      Sam Leweck
      via Ahn Fire Digital

      Griffin Warned Not to Join C's

      Blake Griffin considered joining Celtics, but was told by current player not to come due to 'dysfunction' (The Athletic)

      Griffin Warned Not to Join C's
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Griffin Warned Not to Join C's

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Kemba's Knee Concerned Celtics

      Boston questioned Walker's availability and ability to 'play at a really high level' 🎥 (Woj)

      Kemba's Knee Concerned Celtics
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Kemba's Knee Concerned Celtics

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Age, injuries or miscalculation on potential can lead to these burdensome deals 📲

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Every NBA Team's Worst Contract 😬

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report