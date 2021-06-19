X

    Report: Kirill Kaprizov, Wild Contract Talks 'Have Gone Cold'; Drawing KHL Interest

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2021
    Negotiations over a new contract between Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild "have gone cold," according to Kevin Weekes of NHL Network.

    Weekes reported Kaprizov is in Russia amid interest from KHL side CSKA Moscow.

    The 24-year-old is a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy, which goes to the top rookie in the NHL. He made an immediate impact for the Wild, leading the team in goals (27) and tying with Mats Zuccarello for second in assists (24).

    The Athletic's Michael Russo provided more context for Friday's report:

    In March, Russo explained Kaprizov's contract was set to expire but that he hadn't gained enough service time to become a restricted free agent. As a result, he can't sign an offer sheet with another team or enter arbitration.

    With those options off the table, a possible return to CSKA is the best leverage Kaprizov and his representatives can exert on the Wild. And given his extensive playing experience in Russia, it seems to be a real threat.

    In a way, that inverts a situation in which one would expect the NHL team with the player's rights to be in the strongest negotiating position.

    Failing to re-sign Kaprizov would anger the fanbase and require general manager Bill Guerin to face difficult questions.

    Weekes' report might have had some fans expecting the worst. But based on Russo's reporting, the two sides have at least engaged in some dialogue.

