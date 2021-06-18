WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch Spotted at Performance Center Ahead of Return to Action

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch may be nearing her long-awaited return to WWE.

PWInsider.com's Mike Johnson reported Friday that Lynch visited the WWE Performance Center as part of her preparations to step back inside the squared circle.

The 34-year-old has been off WWE programming since announcing last May that she was pregnant.

She and fiance Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, in December.

The Man has taken some enjoyment from teasing her comeback. She shared a photo of the backstage curtain at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. She also posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that spelled out "night one" during the first night of WrestleMania 37 in April.

Nick Khan, the president and chief revenue officer for WWE, said during an April appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast (via Sean Rueter of Cageside Seats) that Lynch is "gonna be coming back at a certain point in time in the not too distant future."

SummerSlam is one of the company's biggest pay-per-views of the year. Whether it's Sunday at Hell in a Cell or at a later date, it would make sense for WWE to bring Lynch in with enough time to build for a marquee match on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium.