Klay Thompson on Warriors' Title Hopes: 'That's the Plan. 2022 NBA Champs'

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

Klay Thompson has high expectations for the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors star, who ruptured his Achilles this offseason and sat out for a second consecutive campaign, told fans on Instagram Live on Friday that the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Finals.

Thompson, who missed the 2019-20 season with a left ACL tear suffered in the 2019 Finals, said he hopes to return to the court early next season.

Without him, the Warriors missed the postseason for the second consecutive campaign after five straight Finals appearances and three championships.

This year, thanks to the return of Stephen Curry, who only appeared in five games in the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign after fracturing his hand, the Warriors went 39-33 and made it to the play-in round.

But the other Splash Brother would go a long way toward elevating Golden State, whose typically hot offense ranked no better than 20th in each of the past two seasons.