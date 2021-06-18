X

    Lynx's Aerial Powers to Miss 8-10 Weeks After Surgery on Thumb Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Hannah Foslien

    Minnesota Lynx star Aerial Powers will be out for eight to 10 weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn UCL in her right thumb.

    Powers shared an update on Twitter after the procedure:

    Her injury sums up a roller-coaster 2021 season for the 5-6 Lynx. Minnesota has the seventh-best record in the WNBA, only 0.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Dream, Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury and tied with the Washington Mystics for the final two playoff spots. That's not where many expected the team to be after it signed Powers, Natalie Achonwa and Kayla McBride.

    Powers was previously slowed by a strained left hamstring that limited her to four appearances. She has been a solid rebounder (4.8 per game) and playmaker (3.5 assists) but has struggled with shooting. Her 32.5 percent field-goal rate and 14.3 percent clip from beyond the arc are well below her career averages (40.0 and 33.9).

    The WNBA season will halt July 11 for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo before resuming Aug. 15. That should benefit the Lynx in that the 5'11" wing won't miss as many games as she would've during a normal season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      2021 ASG Returns to Vegas ⭐

      WNBA All-Star Game 2021 will be played July 14 in Las Vegas

      2021 ASG Returns to Vegas ⭐
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      2021 ASG Returns to Vegas ⭐

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Power Rankings: Liz, Aces Take Over the Top Spot

      Power Rankings: Liz, Aces Take Over the Top Spot
      Minnesota Lynx logo
      Minnesota Lynx

      Power Rankings: Liz, Aces Take Over the Top Spot

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Lisa Leslie Talks 1st WNBA Dunk, Scoring 101 Pts in B/R AMA

      Lisa Leslie Talks 1st WNBA Dunk, Scoring 101 Pts in B/R AMA
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Lisa Leslie Talks 1st WNBA Dunk, Scoring 101 Pts in B/R AMA

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report