Wizards' Bradley Beal Reportedly Commits to Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has reportedly committed to play for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium and Joe Vardon of The Athletic, Beal joins Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green among those who've pledged to play.

Assuming Beal makes the roster, he will look to help the United States men's basketball team win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

Beal is coming off his best NBA season, as he averaged a career-high 31.3 points per game in 2020-21 to go along with 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 three-pointers made and 1.2 steals.

The 27-year-old veteran also shot a career-best 48.5 percent from the field and made 34.9 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Beal made his third All-Star team, finished second in the NBA in scoring behind Warriors guard Stephen Curry and helped Washington make the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With Beal, Lillard and Tatum, Team USA has three of the NBA's top offensive players committed for the Summer Games, which is huge given the absence of other notable talents.

Los Angeles Lakers teammates LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler have removed themselves from consideration.

Other players who could potentially be part of Team USA include Curry, Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Phoenix Suns guards Devin Booker and Chris Paul, and the Brooklyn Nets' triumvirate of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Beal is set to play in his first Olympics, although he did represent the United States at the FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship and Under-17 World Championship, winning gold each time.

Team USA figures to have a fresh feel at the Tokyo Games. Beal, Lillard and Tatum would all play in the Olympics for the first time, while Gregg Popovich will make his Olympic debut as head coach after taking over for Mike Krzyzewski in 2017.

Regardless of who else is added to the team, the United States figures to be a massive favorite to continue its dominance and win another gold medal.