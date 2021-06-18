Jeanie Buss, Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko Creating Comedy Series on Lakers Front Office

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

If you've ever thought The Office would have been even better if the sitcom was set in an NBA front office, you're in luck.

Mindy Kaling, a writer, executive producer and actor on The Office, is joining forces with former Modern Family executive producer and writer Elaine Ko and Los Angeles Lakers president and governor Jeanie Buss to produce a workplace comedy series based on the Lakers front office. Ko is the writer and showrunner.

The 10-episode series, which will air on Netflix, is currently untitled. According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, it "follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side."

The series will be produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television. HBO, a Warner Bros. Television partner, is working on a drama series about the 1980s Lakers.

Note: Warner Bros. Television, HBO and Bleacher Report are WarnerMedia companies and owned by AT&T.