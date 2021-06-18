X

    Jeanie Buss, Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko Creating Comedy Series on Lakers Front Office

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 18, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

    If you've ever thought The Office would have been even better if the sitcom was set in an NBA front office, you're in luck.

    Mindy Kaling, a writer, executive producer and actor on The Office, is joining forces with former Modern Family executive producer and writer Elaine Ko and Los Angeles Lakers president and governor Jeanie Buss to produce a workplace comedy series based on the Lakers front office. Ko is the writer and showrunner.

    The 10-episode series, which will air on Netflix, is currently untitled. According to Nellie Andreeva of Deadline, it "follows fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side."

    The series will be produced by Kaling International in association with Warner Bros. Television. HBO, a Warner Bros. Television partner, is working on a drama series about the 1980s Lakers.

    Note: Warner Bros. Television, HBO and Bleacher Report are WarnerMedia companies and owned by AT&T.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Beal Commits to Team USA 🇺🇸

      Wizards star joins Dame, Draymond and Tatum as stars playing in Tokyo Olympics (The Athletic)

      Beal Commits to Team USA 🇺🇸
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal Commits to Team USA 🇺🇸

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Lakers-Inspired Netflix Show 🎬

      Jeanie Buss, Mindy Kaling and Elaine Ko are creating a comedy based on Lakers' front office (Deadline)

      Lakers-Inspired Netflix Show 🎬
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers-Inspired Netflix Show 🎬

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Kemba Trade Winners/Losers 📊

      @AndrewDBailey picks four winners and one loser from Celtics-Thunder blockbuster 📲

      Kemba Trade Winners/Losers 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Kemba Trade Winners/Losers 📊

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Mavs Discussed Kidd for HC 👀

      Dallas 'briefly discussed' Jason Kidd as potential HC option, but Cuban wants to prioritize hiring new GM (ESPN)

      Mavs Discussed Kidd for HC 👀
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Mavs Discussed Kidd for HC 👀

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report