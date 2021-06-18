Damian Lillard Says Gregg Popovich ‘Played a Big Role’ in Tokyo Olympics Decision

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed Friday that the chance to play for Gregg Popovich contributed to his decision to represent Team USA at the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

According to Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press, Lillard said: "Pop being the coach of the national team played a big role in my decision to commit. I have a lot of respect for Pop as a coach and as a person. I look forward to playing for him, taking in his basketball knowledge and seeing what our team can do."

Popovich, who is the longtime coach of the San Antonio Spurs, took over as head coach of Team USA after the 2016 Olympics, replacing Mike Krzyzewski.

