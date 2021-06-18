Magic Rumors: Ime Udoka, Willie Green, Charles Lee Among HC Candidates

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic have reportedly added three names to their search for a new head coach.

Per Josh Robbins of The Athletic, the Magic have asked for permission to interview Brooklyn Nets assistant Ime Udoka, Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Charles Lee.

The Magic announced a mutual parting of ways with head coach Steve Clifford on June 5.

Orlando has gone all-in on a rebuild after trading Nikola Vucevic, Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon at the trade deadline in March. The team's .292 winning percentage this season (21-51) was its worst since 2013-14.

Udoka is in his ninth season as an assistant coach. He began his NBA coaching career with the San Antonio Spurs (2012-19) before joining Brett Brown's staff with the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

Nets head coach Steve Nash brought Udoka on prior to the start of this season. The 43-year-old is also expected to interview with the New Orleans Pelicans, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported that Udoka is expected to be a candidate for the Boston Celtics as a replacement for Brad Stevens.

Green has been an assistant with the Suns since Monty Williams took over as head coach prior to the 2019-20 season. He also won two NBA titles in three seasons as one of Steve Kerr's assistant coaches with the Golden State Warriors from 2016-19.

Lee has spent the past seven seasons working as an assistant on Mike Budenholzer's staff dating back to 2014-15 when they were with the Atlanta Hawks.