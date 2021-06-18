X

    Nets' James Harden on Game 6 Loss to Bucks: 'I've Got to Be Better on Both Ends'

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

    Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden told reporters that he has to be "better on both ends" after his team's 104-89 loss to the host Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

    "I'm out there to do whatever it takes to win," Harden said, per Ben Golliver of the Washington Post. "I've got to be better on both ends of the ball, which I will be in Game 7."

    The Nets are playing shorthanded with Kyrie Irving out with a sprained right ankle and Harden working his way back from injury.

    Right hamstring tightness forced Harden off the court after just one minute in Game 1 of this series, and he proceeded to sit out through Game 4.

    He came back for Game 5 and played 46 minutes in a 114-108 win. Harden scored just five points on 1-of-10 shooting but added eight assists and six rebounds.

    On Thursday, Harden did better offensively (16 points on 5-of-9 shooting and four assists). He also had four steals in his 40 minutes.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    However, the Bucks dominated courtesy of Khris Middleton (38 points on 11-of-16 shooting) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (30 points on 12-of-20 shooting). The Nets had no answers for either of them defensively.

    Thanks to the All-Star duo, the Bucks forced a series-deciding Game 7, which will occur on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Nets-Bucks Game 7 will be Brooklyn’s biggest game in 65 years

      Nets-Bucks Game 7 will be Brooklyn’s biggest game in 65 years
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Nets-Bucks Game 7 will be Brooklyn’s biggest game in 65 years

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      James Harden provides Nets with potential bright spot for Game 7

      James Harden provides Nets with potential bright spot for Game 7
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      James Harden provides Nets with potential bright spot for Game 7

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      KD Deserves a Pass This Time...but Not in Game 7

      KD Deserves a Pass This Time...but Not in Game 7
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD Deserves a Pass This Time...but Not in Game 7

      New York Post
      via New York Post

      KD: Nets 'Just Couldn't Get Over the Hump' in Game 6 Loss

      KD: Nets 'Just Couldn't Get Over the Hump' in Game 6 Loss
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      KD: Nets 'Just Couldn't Get Over the Hump' in Game 6 Loss

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report