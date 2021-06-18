X

    Magic's Cole Anthony on NBA All-Rookie Team Snub: 'Y'all Are Mad Disrespectful'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 18, 2021
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Orlando Magic rookie Cole Anthony noticed an omission from the NBA All-Rookie teams: himself.

    Anthony, who was drafted by the Magic at No. 15 overall out of UNC, averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.6 steals through 47 games (34 starts) for the Magic, who finished the season at 21-51.

    The number of games played and the Magic's record may have swayed voters away from the 21-year-old. However, that theory may not apply given the case of Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, who missed 21 games with a wrist fracture before returning for the postseason. 

    The Rookie of the Year winner averaged 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals this season.

    Anthony received one first-team vote and 38 second-team votes, with his 40 points in the voting ranking 12th, one spot behind the Denver Nuggets' Facundo Campazzo. 

