    LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards Headline 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Teams

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Nick Wass

    The future stars of the NBA were recognized Thursday.

    The league announced its 2020-21 All-Rookie teams in advance of the playoff game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, and Rookie of the Year winner LaMelo Ball and runner-up Anthony Edwards were the headliners.

    They were joined by Tyrese Haliburton of the Sacramento Kings, Saddiq Bey of the Detroit Pistons and Jae'Sean Tate of the Houston Rockets on the first team.

    Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks and Desmond Bane of the Memphis Grizzlies headlined the second team:

    This may not be the last time Ball and Edwards are recognized together as the two biggest names of the 2020 NBA draft class. They both lived up to the hype during their first season, with Ball helping lead the Charlotte Hornets to the Eastern Conference play-in tournament and Edwards turning the corner for the Minnesota Timberwolves and consistently impressing in the season's second half.

    Ball averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game while shooting 35.2 percent from three-point range on his way to the Rookie of the Year.

    While he did a little bit of everything, his passing stood out the most with the ability to unleash perfectly placed ones across the court and fit them through small windows in transition to set his teammates up to score.

    Edwards averaged 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 32.9 percent from three-point range.

    He consistently put defenders on highlight reels with his ability to fly through the air and throw down monster dunks. The future may also be bright in Minnesota if he continues to develop his game alongside Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

    While both Ball and Edwards fell short of the playoffs, some of the rookies on these teams garnered their first postseason experience.

    Quickley and Bane each helped lead their team to the playoffs and will look to continue doing so in the future as their promising careers continue.

