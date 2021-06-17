X

    76ers' Doc Rivers Says Ben Simmons' Free-Throw Struggles Are 'A Mental Thing'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021

    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons told reporters his free-throw struggles were more mental than physical following the team's shocking 109-106 loss to the Atlanta Hawks during Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday, a game that saw the team blow a 26-point lead. 

    On Thursday, head coach Doc Rivers agreed:

    The issue isn't just from the free-throw stripe, though. Simmons seems to become far less aggressive when those struggles emerge. He attempted just four field goals in Game 1, and just one in the second half while the Sixers had their meltdown. 

    Three times this preseason he's attempted five or fewer shots, as both the Hawks and Washington Wizards have resorted to purposefully fouling him to shoot free throws. When the free throws aren't falling, Simmons seems less apt to attack and put himself in a position where he might get fouled. 

    And that's one reason why the top-seeded Sixers are one loss away from vacation.

