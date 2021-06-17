AEW's MJF Unveils New Creator Coin Cryptocurrency; Calls Bitcoin, Dogecoin 'Garbage'June 18, 2021
Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company
MJF is joining the cryptocurrency game.
The AEW star announced his new $MJF crypto Thursday in a typically in-character Twitter statement.
Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens have been the most popular forms of investment in 2021, with Dogecoin in particular taking off as a meme-turned-actual currency.
MJF's coin promises special access to the leader of The Pinnacle, along with a community of fans to discuss things—most likely MJF—so think of it as a combination of crypto and fan club.
Even if this doesn't turn into the next Dogecoin, MJF will have something new to antagonize fans with on Dynamite.
