AEW's MJF Unveils New Creator Coin Cryptocurrency; Calls Bitcoin, Dogecoin 'Garbage'

Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company

MJF is joining the cryptocurrency game.

The AEW star announced his new $MJF crypto Thursday in a typically in-character Twitter statement.

Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens have been the most popular forms of investment in 2021, with Dogecoin in particular taking off as a meme-turned-actual currency.

MJF's coin promises special access to the leader of The Pinnacle, along with a community of fans to discuss things—most likely MJF—so think of it as a combination of crypto and fan club.

Even if this doesn't turn into the next Dogecoin, MJF will have something new to antagonize fans with on Dynamite.