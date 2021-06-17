X

    AEW's MJF Unveils New Creator Coin Cryptocurrency; Calls Bitcoin, Dogecoin 'Garbage'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Noam Galai/Getty Images for WarnerMedia Company

    MJF is joining the cryptocurrency game.

    The AEW star announced his new $MJF crypto Thursday in a typically in-character Twitter statement.

    Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens have been the most popular forms of investment in 2021, with Dogecoin in particular taking off as a meme-turned-actual currency.

    MJF's coin promises special access to the leader of The Pinnacle, along with a community of fans to discuss things—most likely MJF—so think of it as a combination of crypto and fan club.

    Even if this doesn't turn into the next Dogecoin, MJF will have something new to antagonize fans with on Dynamite. 

