Warriors' James Wiseman: Workouts with Kevin Garnett Should Still Happen After Injury

Golden State Warriors rookie James Wiseman has big plans for his offseason, even as he continues to recover from the meniscus injury that ended his season prematurely.

Back in April, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle (h/t Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire) reported on the Warriors Off Court podcast that Wiseman had been in contact with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett in order to set up some offseason workouts.

Wiseman told reporters Thursday that's still on his to-do list this summer.

"We should," he said. "I’m getting better rapidly, at a high rate. I’m getting better each day because I’m taking care of myself. It should still happen. For sure."

Garnett actually publicly said he'd be interested in working with the big in an interview with David Marchese of the New York Times in February, grouping him in with several soon-to-be-legendary stars: Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic.

"I want to be able to share the gems that I was able to acquire over the years," he said.

But even before that, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr suggested the pairing for his No. 2 overall pick since they both had limited experience outside of high school ball before joining the NBA.

Wiseman only appeared in three games for Memphis.

"I think KG is someone I've always admired and if I ever get the chance to connect the two of them, I would do that," Kerr told reporters, per NBC Sports Bay Area. "KG was one of the best defensive players in the league.

Wiseman's rookie campaign ended with 19 games left in the regular season after he tore his meniscus during the second quarter of a victory over the Houston Rockets. He ended the year with 11.5 points on 51.9 percent shooting from the field, with 5.8 rebounds through 39 games (27 starts).