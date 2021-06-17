Lightning vs. Islanders Features 3rd-Most Expensive NHL Semifinal Tickets Since 2011

AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

Having a New York hockey team playing deep into the postseason is good news for ticket sales.

Per Ticket IQ, tickets for Islanders' home games against the Tampa Bay Lightning have the third-highest average sale price of any NHL playoff semifinal series since 2011:

Only the New York Rangers in 2014 ($954) and 2015 ($1,207) have had higher prices for tickets on the secondary market in the past 10 years.

The Islanders and Lightning are playing in the semifinals for the second straight year. Tampa Bay defeated New York in six games last year en route to winning the Stanley Cup, but that series was held without fans in the stands at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

After splitting the first two games of their semifinal series at Amalie Arena, the Isles will host the Lightning in Game 3 at the Nassau Coliseum on Thursday night.

The Islanders increased their home attendance to 12,000 fans for their home games in the second round against the Boston Bruins. The Coliseum has a maximum capacity of 13,917 for NHL games.

New York is looking to make its first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since the 1983-84 season.