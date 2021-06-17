X

    Report: Luka Doncic Still Plans to Sign New Supermax Contract After Mavs Fire GM

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021
    Alerted 5m ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Luka Doncic reportedly plans to sign a five-year supermax contract with the Dallas Mavericks despite his displeasure over the departure of general manager Donnie Nelson and reported friction with front-office member Haralabos Voulgaris.

    Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported nothing has changed from Doncic's perspective regarding his long-term future with the franchise. Doncic said he planned to sign the supermax contract, which will be worth upwards of $200 million, following the Mavericks' first-round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

    While it seemed like an obvious choice at the time, reports of internal friction led to some speculation his future in Dallas might not be so secure. Doncic said Thursday he was not happy about Nelson's departure. 

    "It was kind of tough to me. I really like Donnie. I know him since I was a kid and he was the one that drafted me. It was tough for me seeing that, but I'm not the one making decisions there," Doncic told reporters.

    The Athletic reported Walsh was fired Sunday, though the team characterized it as a mutual parting. Walsh spent 24 seasons with the Mavericks organization.

    The idea that any tension between Doncic and the Mavericks would lead to a departure was always farfetched. Doncic's options are limited, given he's under contract through next season and would have to accept a qualifying offer of $13.4 million for 2022-23 in order to test unrestricted free agency in 2023.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Even in the age of player empowerment, no superstar has turned down supermax-level money in order to force themselves into a new situation. Doncic would have to be unhappy enough to turn down $186.6 million in additional guaranteed cash. 

    Leverage for players starts to kick in around the Year 6 or 7 mark, when they've signed the second contract but also see free agency off in the not-to-distant future. If the Mavs still haven't built a winner around Doncic once he's in his mid-20s, then it's probably time to start worrying about him angling for a new home.

    We have enough evidence in the modern NBA that there's an expected pattern of behavior here. The Mavs have time to right the ship, just not as much as they'd prefer. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Nelson's Exit Not Mutual

      Donnie Nelson's stalemate with Mark Cuban led to his firing despite Mavs saying it was mutual ending (The Athletic)

      Nelson's Exit Not Mutual
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Nelson's Exit Not Mutual

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Zion's Fam Want Him to Leave😳

      Pelicans trying to keep Zion happy with 'certain family members' wanting the All-Star on another team (The Athletic)

      Zion's Fam Want Him to Leave😳
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Zion's Fam Want Him to Leave😳

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      ‘It’s safe’ as Finney-Smith is first Maverick to return to Mavs Academy camps

      ‘It’s safe’ as Finney-Smith is first Maverick to return to Mavs Academy camps
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      ‘It’s safe’ as Finney-Smith is first Maverick to return to Mavs Academy camps

      The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks
      via The Official Home of the Dallas Mavericks

      Luka: Donnie Exit Tough for Me

      Mavs star says he 'really' liked Donnie Nelson and it was hard to see him leave: 'I'm not the one making the decisions'

      Luka: Donnie Exit Tough for Me
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Luka: Donnie Exit Tough for Me

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report