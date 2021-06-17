Mavs' Luka Doncic on Donnie Nelson Firing: 'I'm Not the One Making Decisions There'

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic addressed the team's decision to move on from Donnie Nelson as president of basketball operations and general manager.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Doncic said it was "tough for me" because Nelson was the one who drafted him to the Mavs before adding, "I'm not the one making decisions there."

The Mavericks announced on Wednesday a mutual parting of ways with Nelson after he spent 24 seasons with the organization.

Since their first-round playoff loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Mavs have found themselves subject to rumors and speculation about the state of the organization.

Per Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Bob Voulgaris, who works in Dallas' front office, is described as "the most influential voice within" the front office since he was hired in 2018.

Cato and Amick noted that Doncic doesn't like Voulgaris, and the two had a verbal altercation during a February game against the Golden State Warriors.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated reported on The Jump that Doncic was "upset" about Nelson's departure and that people close to the two-time All-Star have said there haven't been any talks with the team about a contract extension.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Doncic has indicated already that he plans to sign a new deal that he is eligible to receive this offseason.

"I think you know the answer," Doncic told reporters on June 7 when asked about an extension.

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Doncic's rookie extension can top out at $201.5 million if he signs the full five-year max.

Doncic has established himself as Dallas' franchise player over the past three seasons. The 22-year-old has been named to the All-NBA first team in each of the past two years. He averaged 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game in 66 starts during the 2020-21 season.

The Mavericks finished fifth in the Western Conference with a 42-30 record. They won the first two games in the first round of the playoffs and led 3-2 after five games against the Clippers, but they lost the series in seven games.