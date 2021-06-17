X

    Christian Eriksen to Have Heart-Starter Device Implanted After Cardiac Arrest in Game

    Adam WellsJune 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Andreas Schaad

    Christian Eriksen will have a heart-starter device implanted after he collapsed on the pitch and required defibrillation during Denmark's 1-0 loss to Finland in its Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday. 

    Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen issued a statement Thursday about Eriksen's decision to receive an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, via Reuters (h/t ESPN.com):

    "After Christian has been through different heart examinations, it has been decided that he should have an ICD. This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

    "Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Inter’s Nicolo Barella Gave Solid Performance But At His Best Against Switzerland, Italian Media Claim

      Inter’s Nicolo Barella Gave Solid Performance But At His Best Against Switzerland, Italian Media Claim
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Inter’s Nicolo Barella Gave Solid Performance But At His Best Against Switzerland, Italian Media Claim

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com

      Inter’s Christian Eriksen May Not Be Able To Play In Serie A Due To Italian Medical Regulations, Italian Media Report

      Inter’s Christian Eriksen May Not Be Able To Play In Serie A Due To Italian Medical Regulations, Italian Media Report
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Inter’s Christian Eriksen May Not Be Able To Play In Serie A Due To Italian Medical Regulations, Italian Media Report

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com

      Romelu Lukaku Postpones Meeting With Christian Eriksen In Copenhagen, Italian Media Report

      Romelu Lukaku Postpones Meeting With Christian Eriksen In Copenhagen, Italian Media Report
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Romelu Lukaku Postpones Meeting With Christian Eriksen In Copenhagen, Italian Media Report

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com

      Inter’s Ashley Young To Undergo Medical With Aston Villa In The Next 24 Hours, English Broadcaster Reports

      Inter’s Ashley Young To Undergo Medical With Aston Villa In The Next 24 Hours, English Broadcaster Reports
      Inter Milan logo
      Inter Milan

      Inter’s Ashley Young To Undergo Medical With Aston Villa In The Next 24 Hours, English Broadcaster Reports

      SempreInter.com
      via SempreInter.com