Christian Eriksen to Have Heart-Starter Device Implanted After Cardiac Arrest in Game

Christian Eriksen will have a heart-starter device implanted after he collapsed on the pitch and required defibrillation during Denmark's 1-0 loss to Finland in its Euro 2020 opener on Tuesday.

Denmark national team doctor Morten Boesen issued a statement Thursday about Eriksen's decision to receive an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, via Reuters (h/t ESPN.com):

"After Christian has been through different heart examinations, it has been decided that he should have an ICD. This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances.

"Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment."

