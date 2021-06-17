X

    Canadiens' Jeff Petry Plays Game 5 vs. Golden Knights with Bloodshot Eyes

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021

    AP Photo/Larry MacDougal

    Jeff Petry knows how to make an entrance into a series.

    The Montreal Canadiens defenseman took the ice in Wednesday's Game 2 of the Stanley Cup semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights after he missed the first contest because of a hand injury. It was his first showing since a June 6 win over the Winnipeg Jets in the second round.

    And he turned heads with some bloodshot eyes:

    Petry appeared in 55 games for Montreal this season and posted 42 points on 12 goals and 30 assists. He also finished with a plus-minus total of plus-six.

    As for the eyes, Kyle Bukauskas of Sportsnet reported Petry has bilateral subconjunctival hemorrhage. While that leads to the red eyes with burst blood vessels, there is apparently no pain or vision issues.

