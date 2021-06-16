The Rock Named 'People' Magazine's No. 1 Reason to Love America

Hollywood Critics Association/Getty Images for the Hollywood Critics Association

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was named the No. 1 reason to love the United States of America, according to People magazine.

Johnson said of the honor:

"It feels great. I've been a lucky guy over the years to have the career that I've been blessed enough to have. And things like this, I'm always appreciative. We're here in Hawaii, where I did a lot of my growing up ... I was just Dwayne Johnson, the kid who's having a hard time going to school making his classes. I never expected in my wildest of wild dreams that I would ever be in a position to be on the cover of People—and certainly not with this kind of title."

Congratulations to The Rock for topping the First Amendment, voting, cheeseburgers, chocolate chip cookies, various genres of music (jazz, the blues, rock 'n' roll, hip-hop, etc.), football, basketball and the Grand Canyon, among other American staples. A truly stunning win for the former wrestler turned actor.