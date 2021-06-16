Luka Doncic Rumors: Mavericks Contract Talks Aren't Ongoing After 1st-Round Exit

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Luka Doncic is eligible for a rookie contract extension that could be worth approximately $200 million over five seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, but the two sides reportedly are not currently holding discussions as the franchise looks to bounce back from another first-round playoff exit.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Jump, ESPN's Marc J. Spears said, "there's no talks right now" (1:20 mark).

This is just the latest development for a franchise that is somewhat in flux after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight season.

The team announced it "mutually agreed to part ways" with general manager Donnie Nelson on Wednesday. Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Dallas hired a search firm as it looks for its next head of basketball operations.

The move was publicized after Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported the Mavericks' director of quantitative research and development, Haralabos Voulgaris, "has been the most influential voice within the Mavericks front office since joining the team, either initiating or approving virtually every transaction made over the past two seasons."

ESPN's Tim MacMahon noted "Nelson had lost power since the hiring of Bob Voulgaris, creating internal tension."

While Mavericks governor Mark Cuban called the report from The Athletic "total bulls--t" on Twitter, Cato and Amick noted Doncic's relationship with Voulgaris was strained.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

On The Jump, Spears said Doncic is "really upset" about Nelson's departure since they were "close." Spears also reported that Doncic plans on releasing a statement about the Nelson news on Thursday.

The front office moves and potential drama have created headlines, but Doncic is the centerpiece of the organization's future.

He is already one of the best players in the entire league at 22 years old and was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. He was a member of the All-NBA first team this past season and averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

The team's ability to keep him around long-term will be critical as it looks to reestablish itself as a contender in the Western Conference.