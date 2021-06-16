Damian Lillard, Lil Wayne Featured on 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

A new Space Jam film premiering 25 years after the original obviously requires an updated soundtrack—in 2021, Seal, Busta Rhymes and LL Cool J might not cut it anymore.

When Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters next month, it'll have a soundtrack fit for the 21st century, featuring, among others, Lil Wayne, Lil Uzi Vert, Amine, Chance the Rapper, Brockhampton...and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who has more than 620,000 monthly listeners on Spotify as Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Warners Bros. Pictures revealed the artists in a YouTube video Wednesday.

The film will be released on July 16.