Nets' Kyrie Irving, Marlene Wilkerson Announce Birth of Son in YouTube Video

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and partner Marlene Wilkerson announced the birth of their son during a YouTube video titled "Our Pregnancy Journey."

The 11-minute video features images and videos of them throughout Wilkerson's pregnancy:

Biba Adams of Yahoo noted the couple did not reveal the pregnancy until Wilkerson posted the video on her page, The Find Guru, which is used to post videos regarding topics such as health and entrepreneurship.

Irving, 29, also has a daughter who was born in 2015 with his previous partner, Andrea Wilson.

The seven-time All-Star did not play in Game 5 of the Nets' second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, but that did not stop them from seizing a 3-2 lead. Head coach Steve Nash confirmed Irving will also miss Thursday's Game 6 with an ankle injury.