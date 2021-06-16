T-Wolves Tweet 'Lol' After Anthony Edwards Reportedly Loses NBA ROY to LaMelo Ball

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a partisan reaction after a report on the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year race.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball topped the voting ahead of the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Sacramento Kings' Tyrese Haliburton.

The Wolves' social media account wasn't exactly subtle with its reaction to the news:

Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns chimed in as well:

Edwards is already turning his ROY snub into a source of motivation:

Ball missed 21 games but arguably outperformed Edwards over the course of their rookie campaigns. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. He also helped the Hornets qualify for the play-in tournament, where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in their first game.

Edwards put up 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and provided some impressive highlights. His dunk on Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe was probably the best of the year.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick didn't miss a single game, either.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The advanced metrics weren't all that kind to him, though. He had a minus-5.0 net rating, per NBA.com, and he was 52nd among small forwards (minus-1.14) in ESPN.com's real-plus minus.

A 23-win season wasn't what Minnesota had in mind for its first full season of the partnership between Towns and D'Angelo Russell, though injuries limited how much they shared the court together.

In order to snap a three-year playoff drought in 2022, the Wolves will need Edwards to take his game to another level. In the end, they might be happy with the ROY voting if it does in fact put a big chip on his shoulder.