X

    T-Wolves Tweet 'Lol' After Anthony Edwards Reportedly Loses NBA ROY to LaMelo Ball

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021
    Alerted 3h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

    The Minnesota Timberwolves had a partisan reaction after a report on the outcome of the 2020-21 NBA Rookie of the Year race.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball topped the voting ahead of the Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards and the Sacramento Kings' Tyrese Haliburton.

    The Wolves' social media account wasn't exactly subtle with its reaction to the news:

    Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns chimed in as well:

    Edwards is already turning his ROY snub into a source of motivation:

    Ball missed 21 games but arguably outperformed Edwards over the course of their rookie campaigns. He averaged 15.7 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. He also helped the Hornets qualify for the play-in tournament, where they lost to the Indiana Pacers in their first game.

    Edwards put up 19.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and provided some impressive highlights. His dunk on Toronto Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe was probably the best of the year.

    The 2020 No. 1 overall pick didn't miss a single game, either.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The advanced metrics weren't all that kind to him, though. He had a minus-5.0 net rating, per NBA.com, and he was 52nd among small forwards (minus-1.14) in ESPN.com's real-plus minus.

    A 23-win season wasn't what Minnesota had in mind for its first full season of the partnership between Towns and D'Angelo Russell, though injuries limited how much they shared the court together.

    In order to snap a three-year playoff drought in 2022, the Wolves will need Edwards to take his game to another level. In the end, they might be happy with the ROY voting if it does in fact put a big chip on his shoulder.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Anthony Edwards Reposts Fan Calling Out LaMelo Ball for Winning Rookie of the Year

      Anthony Edwards Reposts Fan Calling Out LaMelo Ball for Winning Rookie of the Year
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Anthony Edwards Reposts Fan Calling Out LaMelo Ball for Winning Rookie of the Year

      Brad Callas
      via Complex

      LaMelo vs. Ant: Whose Future Is Brighter?

      @GregSwartz starts the debate after Ball reportedly wins ROY

      Tell us in comments which career you'd bet on ⬇️

      LaMelo vs. Ant: Whose Future Is Brighter?
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LaMelo vs. Ant: Whose Future Is Brighter?

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      LaMelo Ball over Anthony Edwards for Rookie of the Year? The NBA had some thoughts

      LaMelo Ball over Anthony Edwards for Rookie of the Year? The NBA had some thoughts
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      LaMelo Ball over Anthony Edwards for Rookie of the Year? The NBA had some thoughts

      Joe DeMartino
      via ESPN.com

      Why the Pelicans Fired Stan Van Gundy

      Sources tell @jakelfischer the former Pels coach never truly fit in with players and the front office. More details on SVG's dismissal in NOLA 📲

      Why the Pelicans Fired Stan Van Gundy
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Why the Pelicans Fired Stan Van Gundy

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report