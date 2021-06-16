Report: Pelicans' Brandon Ingram's Relationship with Stan Van Gundy Was 'Strained'

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Stan Van Gundy's relationship with Brandon Ingram may have played a role in his ouster as the New Orleans Pelicans head coach.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez first reported the Pelicans were firing Van Gundy.

Christian Clark of NOLA.com provided some more context, reporting the 61-year-old's dynamic with Ingram was "strained for a majority of the season."

NOLA.com's Scott Kushner reported in May "there was tension between Van Gundy and his players during the season." Kushner also referenced comments from The Athletic's Sam Amick, who had said the players were "not vibing with the coach."

Persisting with a partnership that simply wasn't working obviously would've been a mistake, but firing Van Gundy after one year doesn't exactly reflect well upon the Pelicans.

Trading Anthony Davis was one of the first acts of executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin, so he doesn't deserve any blame for New Orleans' failure to surround Davis with a strong supporting cast. Griffin does, however, have to operate in the face of underlying concerns the same thing will happen with Zion Williamson, though.

Stability is critical toward the development of a young roster, and that doesn't come when a franchise is moving on to a third coach in as many seasons.

Clark described Van Gundy as the "polar opposite" from his predecessor, Alvin Gentry, and Ingram seemed to acknowledge as much in his exit interview following the end of the Pels' season.

"This is our first year together. He has a different coaching style that I’m used to seeing from most. But I was able to learn a lot of things from him this year and learn what he’s all about. ... Our relationship will be even better because of this year, because of what we went through with COVID. I don’t know if we’ll have another year like this with what we went through with COVID. Him trying to get all his information in to make us a better team. Our communication will be really, really good for the good of our team next year."

Van Gundy obviously won't have the chance to build a better relationship with his players in 2021-22.

One would presume Griffin and New Orleans' front office will target a coach closer to the Gentry mold so as to avoid having to move in another direction yet again this time next year.