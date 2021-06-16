Nets' James Harden Says He Didn't Expect to Return from Hamstring Injury for Game 5

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, who missed all but one minute of his team's first four games against the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series due to right hamstring tightness, returned on Tuesday for Game 5 and played 46 minutes in a 114-108 win.

As Chris Milholen of Nets Daily wrote, Harden was initially declared for Game 5 but was slowly upgraded to doubtful, questionable and then game-time decision before ultimately giving it a go.

Following Game 5, Harden spoke with reporters about his thought process behind the scenes as he worked his way into playing. ESPN's Malika Andrews provided the quotes.

Harden scored just five points on 1-of-10 shooting (0-of-8 from three-point range) and committed four turnovers, but he also had eight assists and six boards as the Nets outscored the Bucks by four points with him on the floor.

With an injured Harden and without an injured Kyrie Irving (right ankle sprain), Kevin Durant took over and posted 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks in the six-point win.

Game 6 is set for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum. Brooklyn will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win. If not, the Nets will host the series-deciding Game 7 on Saturday.