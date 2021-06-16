Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell Miss $33M Contract Bonus After All-NBA Team Snub

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell were not named to the All-NBA teams, which were announced on Tuesday.

Those snubs will prevent each player from potentially earning an additional $33 million, as noted by ESPN's Bobby Marks:

The All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams were as follows:

Mitchell and Tatum both began their NBA careers in 2017.

Tatum and Mitchell both made the All-Star Game for the second consecutive year. Tatum finished the regular season with a career-high 26.4 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Mitchell also had a career-high 26.4 points en route to helping lead the NBA-best Utah Jazz to a 52-20 record. He added a career-high 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds as well.

At the same time, there were plenty of excellent individual performances this year, including a breakout season from New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (Second Team), an NBA MVP-winning campaign via Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic (First Team), and an incredible comeback season from Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry (First Team), who led the NBA in scoring after missing nearly all of 2019-20 due to injury.

Still, Tatum and Mitchell were excellent in their own right and very easily could have snuck onto the All-NBA Team.

Although they missed out on some more money, they're still locked up long-term thanks to some fat second contracts with their current teams. Both signed five-year deals worth up to $195 million.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tatum's Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs by the Brooklyn Nets in the first round. Mitchell's Jazz are tied with the Los Angeles Clippers at two games apiece in their Western Conference second-round playoff series.