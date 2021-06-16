76ers' Joel Embiid Eligible for Supermax Contract Extension After All-NBA Team Nod

Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers center and MVP runner-up Joel Embiid was named to the All-NBA second team on Tuesday, making him eligible to sign a supermax extension in Philly that would kick in for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN's Bobby Marks broke down the numbers:

Embiid, 27, is currently in the third year of a five-year, $147.7 million contract.

Along with being an MVP finalist and second-team All-NBA selection, the Sixers big man was an All-Star this year and an All-Defensive second-team selection. He's now been an All-NBA second-team selection three times and All-Defensive second-team pick three times in his career. He's also a four-time All-Star.

Embiid has been fantastic in the 2020-21 season, averaging a career-high 28.5 points per game to go along with 10.6 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and a steal per contest during the regular season. His 51.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.7 percent from three were also career highs.

Missing 21 games to injury likely cost him the MVP, however, ultimately won by Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. It also likely cost him a spot on the All-NBA first team, with Jokic getting the nod at center along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Steph Curry and Luka Doncic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Regardless, his huge year helped lead the Sixers to a 49-23 record and the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Philly is currently deadlocked 2-2 with the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals.